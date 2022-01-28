$0.81 EPS Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $8,516,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 34,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $150.15 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

