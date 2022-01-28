$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $8,250,076. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $93,376,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after buying an additional 182,913 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $61,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $298.84 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $279.61 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.75.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.