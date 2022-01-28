1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) PT Lowered to $20.50 at DA Davidson

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $61.00 to $20.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.94% from the stock’s current price.

FLWS has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

FLWS opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at $314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,477,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,562,000 after acquiring an additional 311,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.