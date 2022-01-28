$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will post $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $1.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

