10,267 Shares in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRAY. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $1,820,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $3,680,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $9,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRAY opened at $9.80 on Friday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is based in United States.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.