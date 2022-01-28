109,510 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Acquired by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. agilon health accounts for about 1.6% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGL. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 13,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,156 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.