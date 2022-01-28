$12.09 Billion in Sales Expected for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) will report $12.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HSBC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.01 billion. HSBC posted sales of $11.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HSBC will report full year sales of $50.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.83 billion to $50.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.58 billion to $51.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HSBC.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%.

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Investec lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.75.

HSBC traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,848,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HSBC (HSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.