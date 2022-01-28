12,614 Shares in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Peyer acquired 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $138,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,032.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 309,915 shares of company stock worth $1,578,308 over the last quarter.

SNSE opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

