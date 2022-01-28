12,935 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $179.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $105.42 and a twelve month high of $191.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,892,950 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

