1,424 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $312.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $253.04 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

