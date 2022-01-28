$16.15 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce $16.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.36 billion and the highest is $16.95 billion. MetLife reported sales of $20.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $66.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.40 billion to $66.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $65.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.29 billion to $69.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

MET stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,369 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 105,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

