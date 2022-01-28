$17.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report $17.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.59 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $18.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $72.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.28 billion to $75.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $77.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.78 billion to $82.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.16.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28,965.5% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.