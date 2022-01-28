$176.39 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce sales of $176.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.20 million to $179.57 million. Eastern Bankshares posted sales of $155.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $714.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.00 million to $721.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $769.72 million, with estimates ranging from $739.20 million to $801.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.35. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.