$18.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce $18.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of -$10.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $29.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $135.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

