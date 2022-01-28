1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

1847 Goedeker stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. 1847 Goedeker has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $219.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $141.87 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Maria Johnson bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $30,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Albert Fouerti bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $880,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 564,076 shares of company stock worth $1,233,415 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,422,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

