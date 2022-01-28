$221.35 Million in Sales Expected for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to report sales of $221.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $221.70 million. Zurn Water Solutions reported sales of $490.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $903.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $906.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

ZWS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,141. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $79,597,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $75,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $57,038,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,374,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

