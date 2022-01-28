22,100 Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,723,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,431 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000.

Shares of TBCPU opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

