229,102 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 229,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,731,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $24.99 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $27.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90.

