24,312 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth $500,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,537,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,754 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth $703,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKU stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

