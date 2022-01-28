27,559 Shares in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,559 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 459,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 442,279 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 484,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 35.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 215,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 230.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 495,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $3.78 on Friday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

