2,874 Shares in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

HSII opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $835.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.80. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

