2,907 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 874.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $140.36 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $167.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.95.

