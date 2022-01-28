2,907 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 874.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $140.36 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $167.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.95.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.