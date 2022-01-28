$3.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to report $3.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the highest is $4.05 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $11.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $13.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $16.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $139,113,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Devon Energy by 61,606.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.05. 523,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,381,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

