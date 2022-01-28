$37.04 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to post sales of $37.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the highest is $37.98 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $29.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $137.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.57 million to $138.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $153.77 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $163.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $929.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

