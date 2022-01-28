$37.04 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to post sales of $37.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the highest is $37.98 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $29.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $137.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.57 million to $138.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $153.77 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $163.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $929.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -88.42%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
