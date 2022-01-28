3,853 Shares in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRHC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Freedom by 131.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Freedom by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Freedom during the second quarter valued at $357,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Freedom during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 739.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freedom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.09. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $72.43.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. The firm had revenue of $312.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.47 million. Freedom had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 101.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

