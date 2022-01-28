$41.07 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to post sales of $41.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.54 million and the highest is $41.60 million. Zynex posted sales of $25.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $130.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.48 million to $131.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $172.48 million, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $183.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.42 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZYXI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ:ZYXI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.40. 15,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $283.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Zynex by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynex during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

