41,037 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860,879 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,072,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79.

