$424.88 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report sales of $424.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $416.10 million and the highest is $430.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $448.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTFC. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $104.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

