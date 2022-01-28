$465.10 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post sales of $465.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $459.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.90 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $426.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,828,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.08. 1,689,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.