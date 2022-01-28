$480.15 Million in Sales Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report $480.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $512.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $462.60 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $528.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $36.44. 1,210,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.