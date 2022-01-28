48,455 Shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of CGNT opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.30 million and a PE ratio of 348.67. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

