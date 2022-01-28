549,823 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 549,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,301,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Shares of ADI opened at $154.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.01. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

