$643.17 Million in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report $643.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $625.70 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $530.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. H Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 137.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 984,373 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $41,215,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. 1,373,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,807. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

