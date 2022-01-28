6,508 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

