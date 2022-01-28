6,627 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,358 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $40.56 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

