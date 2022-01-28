$7.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to announce $7.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.21 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $32.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.08 billion to $33.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.38 billion to $37.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,599,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,332. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $102.57 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.