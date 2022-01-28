$7.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to announce $7.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.21 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $32.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.08 billion to $33.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.38 billion to $37.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,599,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,332. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $102.57 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.