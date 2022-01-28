$735.92 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce sales of $735.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.00 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $526.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,252. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

