$74.78 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce sales of $74.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.70 million and the highest is $74.87 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $82.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $302.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $302.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $295.74 million, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $300.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $52.24. 48,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,344. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

