74,190 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,190 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEM opened at $46.72 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

