8,167 Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 161,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.76 per share, with a total value of $5,293,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

