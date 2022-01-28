$826.56 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report sales of $826.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $789.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $878.83 million. Incyte reported sales of $789.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Incyte by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 271.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 551,469 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Incyte by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after acquiring an additional 460,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Incyte by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 444,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,419. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

