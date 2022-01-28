9,596,232 Shares in AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,596,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,876,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of AgileThought at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 41.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AgileThought alerts:

AGIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair started coverage on AgileThought in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgileThought from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19. AgileThought Inc has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that AgileThought Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AgileThought

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL).

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.