AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AACAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

AACAY opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.02. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.75 million. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, analysts predict that AAC Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

