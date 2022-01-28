ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Down to $34.54

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.54, but opened at $33.60. ABB shares last traded at $33.36, with a volume of 25,942 shares changing hands.

ABB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 3,374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 852,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 121,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ABB by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

