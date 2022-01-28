AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $155.00. The company traded as high as $138.29 and last traded at $137.42, with a volume of 379498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.23.

ABBV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $240.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

