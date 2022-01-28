Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 94.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,286 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

