Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,610,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $434,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 237.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.04.

ATVI stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

