Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.50

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.70 ($0.21), with a volume of 34424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.23).

The stock has a market cap of £8.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.55.

In related news, insider Steve Bennetts bought 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £840.64 ($1,134.16).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

