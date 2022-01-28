AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.31. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other AdaptHealth news, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.2% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,103,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,168,000 after acquiring an additional 566,410 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after acquiring an additional 977,601 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 13.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,801,000 after acquiring an additional 307,462 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at about $53,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

AHCO opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.15. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

