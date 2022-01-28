Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Down 96.4% in January

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 285.12% and a negative return on equity of 80.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Addex Therapeutics comprises about 0.1% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned about 0.61% of Addex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

